Hedy Aguilera Joins DataLink as Vice President, Enterprise Project Management

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading solutions provider that delivers interoperability, reduces costs and improves quality scores and risk adjustment accuracy, today announces that Hedy Aguilera has joined the company as vice president, Enterprise Project Management. Aguilera brings over 17 years of experience in change and project management, business improvement and continuity planning to the company. In this role, she will head the project management team and build process strategies to improve DataLink’s solution deployments, implementations and integrations for new and existing customers and acquisitions.

“We are excited to have Hedy join the team,” says Michael Schopke, chief operating officer, DataLink. “She will lead our project management organization toward stellar process improvements and drive overall change management aspects for the Company.”

Prior to joining DataLink, Aguilera spent nine years at Wyndham Destinations where she held several roles. As vice president, Project Management Office, she directed the project management team in the establishment and growth of the company’s enterprise project management discipline and was accountable for all organization-wide and client-facing technology deployments.

Aguilera also served as director, Business Improvement and Quality, developing the foundational process improvement strategies for long-term operational enhancements and systems efficiencies. Additionally, she oversaw mergers and acquisitions, as well as divestiture. Aguilera held the role of director of Business Development and Education at Shell Vacations for 11 years and upon acquisition supported Wyndham’s three brand merger.

About DataLink Software

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.

