OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Jindal Healthcare strives to be a leader in the healthcare industry in the United States by working to help physicians and physicians’ groups improve revenue cycle outcomes through workflow automation, business intelligence, and consistent performance. The company operates under a hybrid outsourcing model that allows for extremely fast and accurate turnarounds and saw amazing growth and usage in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the healthcare landscape. Jindal Healthcare works to ensure that providers are paid in a timely fashion and that financial concerns are not taking away from treating patients. The core value of doing things with excellence drives the progress that Jindal Healthcare makes and the services they provide.

Jindal Healthcare aims to bridge the gap for physicians so they can focus on providing top-quality patient care and works to better the healthcare experience for both providers and patients in three main ways. The first is by providing exceptional revenue cycle management so that doctors can focus on quality and depth of care, not financial motivations. The second focus they have is improving revenue metrics for providers and reducing the cost for level for them. The third way they offer support is by providing a free partner review for interested clients, investing time and effort into prospects even before they become clients. Their staff is trained and certified in-house so that they are the best at what they do and can provide that level of excellence that Jindal Healthcare strives to reach.

The driving force of Jindal Healthcare is to take the work off the shoulders of providers and allows them to solely focus on patient care and satisfaction. They have the capacity to work 24-hours a day; with teams in the U.S. and in India, they generate far faster turnaround times, ensuring that providers get paid appropriately. They are part of a larger conglomerate, the O.P Jindal Group, and use those resources as an advantage. Jindal Healthcare works mainly with smaller providers, partnerships with 2 or 3 providers up to those with 100 providers, rather than with larger corporate medical groups or hospitals. They do this because many companies want to work with larger providers, and they saw a lack of support for smaller physician groups and decided to fill that need. By focusing on this niche of smaller partnerships and clinics, they have carved themselves out as a leader and valuable support for these smaller provider entities.

One of the main things that set Jindal Healthcare ahead is its development and use of a proprietary tool. This tool is called HealthX and has been in development and beta mode for the last 3 years as the company has worked on innovations and other ways to increase efficiency, quality, and productivity. They have had great success and have developed a powerful and valuable tool that exponentially improves the revenue cycle, it aids in workflow automation, business intelligence, data, revenue prediction, and consistent performance. HealthX works as a dashboard, and unlike the legacy systems widely used in healthcare, it extracts that vital data and insights that providers cannot usually see and allows that data to be used to drive productivity, identify areas of need and growth, and help streamline the workflow process to yield higher revenue.

The minds behind Jindal Healthcare have expertise in many areas of business development, revenue cycle management, technology, analytics, data insight expertise, and process management and improvement. Jindal Healthcare CEO and founder Sanjiv Garg describes himself as a serial entrepreneur. Sanjiv has started several other businesses, including JindalX, which he founded 21 years ago. Creating a name for JindalX as a global service company, he has built up several successful brands, including other outsourcing companies, an iron ore mine, steam plants, and water and oil emulsification machines. About 5 years ago, he became aware of the need for revenue cycle management in healthcare and decided to apply his already successful business approach to that industry.

Madhav Garg works as the Director of Innovation for Jindal Healthcare and brings to the table years of financial and data expertise. His primary focus is on the development and advancement of the HealthX tool. As he himself puts it, HealthX is his baby, and he has spent years working on perfecting its structures and processes to create the powerful system it is today.

Jindal Healthcare operates with a “best-in-class” approach, they want to be the best at what they do to help health care providers provide the best care and are willing to put the work in to guarantee results. Learn more at www.jindalhc.com about how Jindal Healthcare can support your business, increase your revenue cycle, and better your workflow management all at the same time.

