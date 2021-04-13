Kyruus Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Enable Joint Customers to Offer Seamless Online Appointment Scheduling

Florida’s Health First is Already Enhancing Digital Patient Access Through the Integration

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, Kyruus’ award-winning patient scheduling solution, ProviderMatch DirectBook, is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to enable seamless online consumer scheduling from ProviderMatch into athenahealth’s EHR platform.

Health systems, hospitals, and medical groups across the United States deploy ProviderMatch for Consumers on their websites and mobile apps to help consumers find the right care through a modern search experience. The ProviderMatch DirectBook capabilities then enable self-scheduling into EHRs through direct integrations, so consumers can also book appointments in one seamless process. Now that the solution is in the athenahealth® Marketplace, joint customers can offer convenient online scheduling – for in-person visits, virtual visits, vaccines, and more – through ProviderMatch.

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Kyruus joins a network of like-minded organizations looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry, and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

Health First, an integrated delivery network serving Central Florida, launched the Kyruus-athenahealth integration in January. “The partnership between Kyruus and athenahealth has allowed us to offer an integrated online search and scheduling experience for both new and existing patients across specialties and services,” said Doug McKee, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Health First. “Now, we’re not only able to meet consumer demand for this scheduling convenience, but also manage appointments across both systems with ease.”

ProviderMatch for Consumers is part of the multi-channel Kyruus ProviderMatch® patient access platform – for consumers, call centers, and care settings – that enables healthcare organizations to route consumers to appropriate care regardless of the access point they come in through. The applications leverage the KyruusOne® data management platform, enabling customers to power patient access experiences with robust and current provider, location, and service information.

“Self-service scheduling is in high demand in healthcare and the easier we can make it for customers to connect consumers to the right care, the better,” said Chris Gervais, Chief Technology Officer at Kyruus. “We’re excited to be part of the athenahealth Marketplace, allowing us to streamline healthcare access for consumers and help our joint customers differentiate themselves online.”

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on robust, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

