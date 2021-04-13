Premier Health Center “Miracle Leaf” Opens Franchising Opportunities in Over 20 States

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / As the premier medical cannabis health center, Miracle Leaf Health Centers is a renowned company for individuals searching for alternative pathways into healthier living. Dealing with a growing market, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miracle Leaf has been deemed an essential business. All of this has inspired the venture to branch out and further their availability nationwide.

Miracle Leaf Health Centers is introducing franchising opportunities across the country to offer a unique and turnkey operation for entrepreneurs interested in wading into the cannabis industry.

Launched in late 2017 to aid individuals struggling to procure medical cannabis, Miracle Leaf Health Centers has grown to become a giant, multi-million dollar corporation. The company is notably the most prominent cannabis doctor and franchise in the United States of America. Holding a coveted position, Miracle Leaf continues to reach unprecedented heights – revolutionizing the industry for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

With an esteemed customer relations system in place, the lauded venture assists its patients throughout the process. Assigning an employee to guide them from their first step past clinic doors to their receipt of certifications for medical cannabis or the company’s premiere Hemp-derived Delta 8 THC & CBD products.

Miracle Leaf Health Centers is the leading provider of such products and offers complete alternative treatment plans that have won the company a stellar reputation. This reputation has led to 50 store fronts in Florida, some currently under construction, and a standing invitation to residents in 25 different states made accessible through medical marijuana telemedicine services.

Despite being mainly located in the United States, Miracle Leaf’s market extends past national borders, with some international sales and business interests. Seeing the rising numbers and ecstatic in the brand’s phenomenal success in yield and service, the team behind the celebrated venture began to brainstorm on opening the lucrative industry to interested entrepreneurs.

Their answer was: franchising. “Our franchise opportunities offer interested investors the opportunity to build and own their own cannabis business with the three most important elements; working with our cannabis doctors to certify patients, selling doctor recommended CBD products, and now selling THC products,” shares Miracle Leaf Head of Operations, Travis Wright.

“Due to our market dominance and close relations with some of the largest dispensaries and cannabis brands across the country, there is a huge opportunity for the further development of products, marketing concepts, and branding opportunities through our endless connections in the cannabis industry; at a national level.”

Driven by a mission to promote cannabis as a form of medicine and healing, Miracle Leaf Health Centers hopes to form strong connections with passionate, like-minded entrepreneurs. Through these partnerships and the company’s diverse and talented team, Miracle Leaf is determined to be the face of the nation’s dive into the limitless growth waiting to be explored in the lucrative cannabis industry.

While taking the franchise fully national, Travis Wright and the ingenious individuals behind his company are gearing to take over the industry within the United States borders and then beyond.

Learn more about Miracle Leaf Health Centers and its unique franchising opportunities on its online store and official website.

Company: Miracle Leaf Health Centers

Email: Travis@miracleleaffl.com

Phone number: 305.928.7270

Website: http://www.miracleleaffl.com/

SOURCE: Miracle Leaf Health Centers

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/640200/Premier-Health-Center-Miracle-Leaf-Opens-Franchising-Opportunities-in-Over-20-States