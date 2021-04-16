Synertech Medical Launches Single-Use Sterile Dural Repair Kit in the US to Improve Operating Room Efficiency

CHESHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Synertech, a medical device company aiming to provide simple surgical solutions, are delighted to launch their Single-use Sterile, Dural Repair Procedure Pack into the US market. During spinal surgery, especially revision surgery, the dura can become torn and a CSF leak can occur. The reported incidence of Dural Tears for all spine surgeries is 1.6-10%, with an average of around 3% for primary spinal surgeries. This increases to between 10-15% for revision spinal surgeries. Most dural tears are between 1-10mm and around 95% of tears of this size require a combination of using specialist micro-instruments and a suture to stitch the hole and a dural sealant to seal the hole and prevent post-op complications. To date, the Dural Repair Kit has been very favourably received by spinal surgeons who have had the opportunity to use it. John K. Starr M.D., an Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon in the Washington DC Metro Area, said: “Dural repair is a necessary and demanding technique within spinal surgery – particularly revision cases. It requires experience, specialized equipment and urgency. Too often the specific instruments required by the surgeon are missing, improperly packaged or incomplete. These failings can compromise the repair and the patient outcome. How nice to have a quality, reliable set immediately available!” The Synertech Dural Repair Kit comprises the following elements in one easy to use, single-use, sterile procedure pack, which is ideal for the Ambulatory Surgery Centres or Hospitals: 7″ Micro Discectomy Bayonet Forceps

7″ Micro Discectomy Scissors

7″ Micro Needle Holder with Lock

6.0 Polypropylene Suture with Round Body and ½ 15mm Needle Further information is available at https://synertechmedical.com/introducing-dural-repair The Dural Repair Kit – why it makes perfect surgical sense: The pack will always be available in OR

Reduced stress for physician and OR team

New instruments that work every time

No lost instruments

No processing or sterilization costs For more information please contact: Brenden Harper Forbes Butterfield Director Director Synertech US Synertech Ltd 800 461 6769 +44 7903 585510 brenden@synertechmedical.com forbes@synertechmedical.com For more information or to order please see www.synertechmedical.com

or call 800 461 6769. About Synertech Medical Synertech Medical is a UK Medical Device company with a US subsidiary set up by UK & US industry veterans with over 40 years experience in the spinal market. The aim of Synertech Medical is to provide simple surgical solutions that make perfect sense. The Dural Repair Kit is the first in our pipeline of innovative surgical solutions. SOURCE: Synertech Ltd.